The Town of Estes Park is asking citizens, especially those with school-aged children, to participate in a community survey which will help guide the design of the Graves Avenue Safe Routes to School project. Please visit Graves-Ave-SRTS.com before April 5 and click on the “Community Survey” page to provide input.
The Town of Estes Park was awarded Safe Routes to School (SRTS) funding via the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) through the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The SRTS program’s purpose is to encourage healthy and active lifestyles and enable children to walk, bike, and roll to and from school by making routes safer.
The Graves Avenue SRTS project will include the construction of a continuous sidewalk along one or both sides of Graves Avenue, plus a sidewalk connector from the Brodie Avenue sidewalk to the Elementary School’s parking lot crosswalk. The improvements will increase safety and accessibility and will also provide connectivity with the neighborhood housing on and near Graves Avenue, the schools, and the Estes Valley Community Center.
There will be multiple opportunities for public input on this project. This initial community survey will remain open to the public until April 5. After the engineering consultant develops the conceptual designs, there will be another feedback period to gather community input on the various design options. Following selection of the preferred design, there will be a final opportunity to review and comment on the design prior to construction. Construction of this project is currently targeted for the fall of 2021.
The Town will announce the other opportunities for public input as we transition into those phases of the project. For additional information, please contact the Project Manager, Ryan Barr, at 970-577-3575 or rbarr@estes.org
