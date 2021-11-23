Shop Small | Shop Local Scavenger Hunt Launches on Small Business Saturday

The Estes Chamber of Commerce and Bank of Estes park will launch the Shop Small | Shop Local Scavenger Hunt on Small Business Saturday, November 27. The Bank of Estes Park has purchased $50 gift cards in 20 chamber member stores in town. Each week, Eddie the Elk (compliments of STUFFED) will be hiding in five stores, like he is on the shelf in this photo.
Bring Eddie to the register.
Post on Facebook a picture of you taken with Eddie in the store.
Get a $50 gift card on the spot.
Eddie goes to hide in another store.
You can adopt your own Eddie the Elk at STUFFED at 145 E. Elkhorn Ave.
“Bank of Estes asked the Chamber how we could help generate local shopping,” said Bank of Estes Senior Lending Officer and Chamber Board Member Robert Armstrong. “The Small Business Saturday seems like the best time to celebrate our local business community all the way to Christmas.”
The Chamber is partnering with Visit Estes Park to get our guests into the game. We will post five clues every Friday in both papers and at facebook.com/groups/shopestes. Anyone can play, but you can only win once. Use the clues in our Shop Estes Facebook Group to find the five stores featured each week. (Hint, you might check the Chamber Business Directory for clues at business.esteschamber.org/list.) Here are the clues for this week:
Eddie the Elk is hanging loose at the Mad __________.
“Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree, please come enjoy your shopping spree” … at the store on Elkhorn with nothing but trees in its name.
There’s a load of gold here on Elkhorn and it rhymes with “More Heart”
It’s like a cabin and an antique in one place.
You won’t find any gifts more chic that what you’ll find at this new store that rhymes with but is not Cabintique
