The 2013 floods took a devastating toll on our region, and some areas are still suffering negative effects a decade later. The upper section of Fish Creek (a tributary of Lake Estes) was hit particularly hard, as the raging currents cut a deep channel through the surrounding wetlands, robbing them of surface water and drying out the entire valley. The result was a devastating loss of beaver habitat, which further resulted in the warming and sedimentation of the faster-flowing creek, now unimpeded by natural breaks.
Fortunately, Cheley Camp, the owners of the affected property, have been very proactive in their response, and have partnered with EVWC to carry out restoration projects designed to slow the water down and help restore the lost beaver habitat. To that end, we recently hosted two large volunteer groups who worked tirelessly to help build natural dams, plant willows, and remove invasive species in an effort to draw beavers back to this area.
We would like to sincerely thank Fair Oaks Presbyterian Youth Group (Chicago) and Flatiron Construction for their vision, hard work, and commitment to restoring our natural resources. It's difficult to over-state the impact of their accomplishments over just 48 hours: we built several new simulated beaver structures to slow down the water and give it more time to soak into the ground, planted over 300 willow stakes to help shade and cool the water, and removed countless invasive plants that gained a foothold as the valley dried out. While there is still much work to be done, our community is a better place thanks to their volunteer efforts.
