By Town Clerk Jackie Williamson
At its Jan. 11, 2022 meeting, the Estes Park Town Board may approve ballot question language that would ask voters to eliminate newspaper publication of the full text of ordinances passed by the Town Board, and the publication of bills and statements of concern related to contracts and rebates. The Town would continue the current practice of placing all of these documents on the Town’s website. Approved ordinances will be published by title only in the newspaper if approved by the voters, with the full text placed on the Town’s website as it is now. The Town will hold the next regular Municipal Election on April 5, 2022 to elect three trustee seats and ask voters to decide on questions like these.
Estes Park is able to consider these questions as outlined in the Colorado Revised Statutes. Voters in communities large and small have approved these questions, reducing the time and financial costs of publication for their communities and providing free, direct and timely access to Town documents on their websites. Print versions are provided at our office, as well.
I encourage you to read our fact sheet on this topic, available at www.estes.org/townadministratorinsights. Please be sure to check out our online records portal for complete, up-to-date records from the Town at www.estes.org/recordsportal. For more on the ballot questions, election information and important dates, please visit our website at www.estes.org/elections, or contact us at the Town Clerk’s office at 970-577-4777 or at townclerk@estes.org.
Reconsidering legal publication methods fact sheet
