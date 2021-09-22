The League of Women Voters of Estes Park is holding a live Candidate Forum on Tuesday October 5th from 7-9 pm. in a ZOOM format. The League invites all Estes Park School District constituents (all citizens in the District) to submit questions to voterservice@LWV-estespark.org. The deadline is 5:00pm on Tuesday, September 28th. The League may reword questions and will ask as many as time allows. The live forum is open to the public, and a link to watch the forum will be advertised closer to October 5th.
For more information on the Estes Park School District election go to the homepage at www.estesschools.org.
For information from the League of Women Voters of Estes Park go to www.lwv-estespark.org
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan education and advocacy organization, neither supporting nor opposing individual candidates or political parties at any level of government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.