Two Fridays ago I attended a special briefing for U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse at Utility/Power and Communications building. Utility Director Reuben Bergsten and his team hosted the event, with personnel from the Estes Valley Fire Department participating. The briefing focused on the key roles that utility/power staff, state-of-the-art equipment and collaboration between the town and fire department play in the success of the Estes Valley Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The use of a $785,937 federal grant Neguse secured for the tree cable component of the plan was a topic of particular interest.
After the usual chit chat, introductions and welcomes, we went to work. Line Crew Supervisor Tyler Boles got things going by helping Neguse understand the processes in place for effectively using tree cable for wildfire protection in high-risk areas of the Estes Valley. Boles described how he and fellow utility/power staff utilize Lucity software to manage assets, make plans and allocate resources. That they do this by gathering data about outages on circuits in the 300-square mile service area. Then comparing the data to a Geographic Information System Hub map, and to the Wildland Urban Interface and Plan Unit Hazard Assessment maps of the Estes Valley Community Wildfire Protection Plan. This objective analysis helps in identifying the best locations for placing tree cable. And subsequently notifying customers about tree cable in their areas.
The Town’s Line Superintendent Joe Lockhart and the Fire Department’s Chief of Staff Erika Goetz, and Chief of Support Services Jon Landkamer joined Bergsten in fielding questions from Neguse.
When the Congressman’s questions came to a close, with enthusiasm high, I took a deep breath. Then, exhaling slowly I cleared my throat. After which, I asked him to consider seeking further federal funding for additional tree cable. With such a large area to service, I said, the Town’s going to need a lot more cable. After which, he leaned back in his chair, smiled, and said, “I’ll keep Estes Park in mind.” After which, l leaned forward, smiled and said thank-you.
