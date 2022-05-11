The K9 units from the Estes Park, Johnstown, Loveland and additional local law enforcement agencies will be offering a series of family-friendly K9 demonstrations for the public to learn about K9 detection skills, obedience, and patrol functions. Come meet and learn about these special law enforcement K9s and their handlers. Handlers are partnered with one of three primary breeds for law enforcement which include: Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds, and Dutch Shepherds.
The following demonstrations will be offered at the Kathie Mennel Amphitheater at the YMCA of the Rockies on Wednesday, May 18 at 4pm, Thursday, May 19 at 9am, and Friday, May 20 at 4pm. Presentations are free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.