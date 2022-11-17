Infrastructure Matters: Turning Wastewater Into Clean Water

The Estes Valley is comprised of several tax districts. Each has its own board of directors, budget and taxing authority. Each has a unique focus and specific responsibility. Of the districts in the valley, the Upper Thompson Sanitation District (UTSD) is the one primarily responsible for the valley’s wastewater sanitation system. The system processes sewage and releases safe water into the Thompson River.
UTSD’s processing plant is located east of town, on Mall road. Opened in the mid- 1970s, it services a 44-square mile area, with a collection length of 96 miles. Over the years, steady population growth in the valley, coupled with stringent water quality regulations have put the plant at near capacity.
Last week, I represented the townspeople of Estes Park at a meeting of the UTSD Stakeholder Advisory Working Group. The meeting began with a tour of the current plant. After navigating cramped areas with narrow walkways, advisory group members and I saw huge vats of solid and liquid waste and heard about their separation and processing. We heard about how, due to mountain terrain, not all sewage flows downhill to the plant. Two lift stations help with that.
Next, in the lab, we learned about the role microorganisms play in purifying the waste. I, always curious about anything to do with science, was delighted to look through a microscope to watch the tiny organisms doing their thing.
After the tour, we received a presentation about the new treatment plant UTSD is building in 2023-2025. We learned that it’ll be located on nine acres of land, next to Mall Road, across from the Ride-A-Kart miniature golf course. And will cost between $48 to $60 million dollars depending on its design. Loans from the State of Colorado and US Department of Agriculture, funds from the capital reserves of UTSD and rate increases for usage will finance the debt. And state and federal grants might help with the costs of design and construction. We also saw plans for a lift station along Fish Creek Road. A blend of rock and wood, its thoughtful design fit in with the surrounding area and backdrop of Lumpy Ridge.
Leaving the meeting, looking out across the beautiful Estes Valley, I thought of Estes Park being 105 years of age. As I did, I readily saw the important role infrastructure has played during that time in keeping the people here safe, the environment pristine and the valley viable. Realizing these connections, I came to understand that the step UTSD is taking to update its plant and is giant step for the well-being of the people who visit, work and live here. And for that I am quite grateful, and hope you are too.
