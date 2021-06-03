Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary is so proud to contribute back to our community in a very special way. Each year, special high achieving young adults graduating from our high school are rewarded financial scholarship’s to assist them in moving forward with their education. Sunrise Rotary generates these funds through our fundraising efforts which are successful because of all of you here in our community that support these events. The photo represents two of our leaders at Sunrise Rotary representing the board and the foundation and the students that were our chosen recipients this year, 2021.
It is in total sincerity that we express our appreciation for the support of our community to assist us in fundraising in the sole purpose of being able to give back to our community where there are areas of needs. The scholarship assistant program has been one that is greatly treasured by our club and has continued for many, many years.
Thank you to our wonderful community and congratulations to these outstanding young achievers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.