By Dawn Wilson
Two animals will share the spotlight in this week’s article — the mink and the American marten — to help clarify the differences between the two members of the weasel family. With very similar looking features but each distinct in their own way, these two small but fierce predators are members of Mustelidae family. Both are found in the Estes Valley region and Rocky Mountain National Park but you are more likely to see a mink than the more elusive marten. Here are five more facts about these seldom seen hunters.
1. The Mustelidae, or weasel, family consists of carnivorous animals like weasels, badgers, otters, ferrets, mink, martens and wolverines.
2. Although these two animals initially look very similar, with both weighing about 1 to 3 pounds and having chocolate-color coats, the marten has a bushier tail while the mink has a slightly slenderer tail with long guard hairs. Marten ears are also larger than those of the mink.
3. A mink rarely lives far from water, such as streams, lakes, swamps, beaches and marshes, while the American marten is more of an upland mammal, preferring the cover of forests.
4. As a resident of wet habitat, a mink’s diet consists primarily of crawfish, crabs, clams and fish, but they will eat almost anything they can catch. Martens prefer squirrels, voles or mice but also enjoy sweet treats, like berries, or will scavenge on carcasses.
5. It takes as many as 100 mink pelts to make a full-length coat. Mink fur is more popular for coats because of its strength and durability.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
