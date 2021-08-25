This month Town Administrator Travis Machalek has a guest columnist – Community Development Director Randy Hunt
By: Community Development Director Randy Hunt
Town officials and staff are aware that community conversations are underway regarding amending the Development Code prior to the new Comprehensive Plan’s completion (expected by Dec. 31, 2022). Some are concerned that we may adopt amendments in the next year or so, only to find ourselves realizing that those amendments aren’t necessarily aligned with the Comp Plan’s adopted goals. Is amending the Code before finishing the new Comp Plan a wise idea?
That’s a fair discussion point, and in fact staff expects that many Code amendments will need to await the Comp Plan’s completion. Major Code changes should be embedded in policy direction, which the Comp Plan is expected to provide; that is good planning. However, there are at least two types of Code amendments that arguably should be exceptions to this sequencing rule: (a) matters that are minor, straightforward, and stem from policy direction already given; and (b) matters that are clearly critical now and cannot wait for another few years.
The Planning Commission and Town staff met in study session with the Town Board on July 8, 2021 to discuss amendments meeting at least one of these two criteria. The July 8 agenda spelled out those amendment categories:
· Housing
· Building height (downtown and
generally)
· Landscaping
· Parking
· Solar incentives
Discussion on these amendment topics was positive and specific. The net outcome: The Planning Commission and staff felt encouraged to develop Code amendment language soon – this year – on four of the five topics (parking revisions can wait a bit longer). The Town Board members did not commit to approving any amendments or direction but expressed interest in considering all of them. The Planning Commission has been working on these four Code areas since July 8.
The solar incentives category seems to match the “minor and straightforward” exception and increasing solar-energy capacity aligns with a number of Town strategic goals. The other three are deemed by Planning Commission and staff to be critical and time-sensitive, and Code-amendment work is underway on all three:
· Downtown building height: Planning Commission has recommended an amendment to increase height limit from 30 to 42 feet, along with modest design requirements for tall buildings. The focus is to allow upstairs workforce housing; however, increased commercial opportunity is also a factor, as is resiliency against disasters. This change is specifically recommended in the 2018 Downtown Plan.
· Housing: The Planning Commission is now discussing a new higher-density multifamily zoning district, and expanded capability for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on residential lots, among other potential changes. These discussions are squarely aimed at the Town’s workforce housing shortage – described accurately as a “crisis” in recent forums.
· Landscaping: Last year’s wildfires were the latest in a series of “calls to attention” for our community. We’re vulnerable to natural hazards, and we need to act. Our landscaping regulations are outdated and at odds with best practices for wildfire mitigation. Our current Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire (CPAW) grant will provide the Planning Commission new landscaping regulations to help us prepare for the time when – not if – we are again threatened by wildfire.
In all three Code amendment categories, we are facing current critical issues – not abstract risks, but clear and present dangers. Workforce housing is a crisis, as anyone knows who walks Elkhorn Avenue past the innumerable “Help Wanted” window signs. Downtown has an expanded floodplain map, and more buildings than ever need to add floor space up high, away from the inevitable floodwaters. New (to Estes Park) landscaping incentives such as xeriscaping (dryland landscape) will help make our community wildfire resistant.
Comprehensive Planning is a process of huge importance in identifying community priorities for land use and other matters. But the world doesn’t stop while we comprehensively plan. We have significant Code issues right now, and we can find ways to mitigate them with hard work and careful planning. We can’t afford to wait for 2023. The time is now to begin solving these problems.
As always, we welcome and appreciate public comment. Planning Commission meetings, typically the third Tuesday of each month, are online via YouTube; please check the Town website for information on how to view agendas, watch, and participate: www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.
Your voice is important!
