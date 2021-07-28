The Town of Estes Park is seeking community feedback on the preliminary (30 percent) design for the Graves Avenue Safe Routes to School project. Earlier public outreach efforts and the resulting feedback on the conceptual design options clarified the need and desire for a sidewalk along both sides of Graves Avenue. The selected design incorporates sidewalks on both sides of the street – potentially to be separated into two phases of construction – depending on availability of funds.
A virtual open house for the preliminary design is available from July 26 through August 9 at www.Graves-Ave-SRTS.com and allows for submission of online comments and recommendations. The previous conceptual designs and public feedback are also available for online viewing.
The Town values community participation, which will result in the best possible outcome for the project. For additional information, please contact the Project Manager, Ryan Barr, at 970-577-3575 or rbarr@estes.org, or visit www.Graves-Ave-SRTS.com
