Despite recent changes in some CDC guidelines related to COVID masking, the CDC still requires that anyone at hospitals wear a mask throughout their stay.
Please continue to bring and wear your mask when you have to come to Estes Park Health or any other healthcare facility.
As more and more American citizens and residents are vaccinated, we hope to get to a point where these requirements will be relaxed, but for the foreseeable future, masking is still required for your visit to Estes Park Health.
