Donation site at Town Hall
Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is collecting homemade masks for essential workers. The Town has set up a donation site at the western Town Hall entrance (vestibule entry to the Police Department, 170 MacGregor Ave.) It will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information below. Thank you for your support!
