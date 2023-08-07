2023 Collector Holiday Ornament Available For Purchase

Since 1986, the Town of Estes Park employees' Helping Hands Committee has created commemorative annual holiday ornaments for purchase by the public. The proceeds from ornament sales are used to provide high school senior scholarships and assistance to individuals in need through Crossroads Ministry. The 2023 ornament image is from an original painting of Saint Malo’s “Chapel on the Rock”. Original painting and image credit to RaDean Mynatt.
Ornaments are available for $15 each. Ornaments are available for purchase at the Finance Department of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. Ornaments are also available for purchase at Peak’s Hallmark in Upper Stanley Village, 459 E Wonderview Ave #4.
To order by mail, please send request and payment (no cash) to: Town of Estes Park Helping Hands Committee at P.O. Box 1200, Estes Park, CO 80517. Please calculate the order total to include shipping costs. Shipping for one ornament is $7, shipping for two ornaments is $7.50, shipping for three ornaments is $13.50, and shipping for four ornaments is $14. Payment with a card is an option; however, additional fees will apply.
For more information or to pay with a card, please contact Kim McEachern at kimmceachern@estes.org or by calling 970-577-3567. The 2023 ornament may be viewed at www.estes.org/helpinghandsornament.
