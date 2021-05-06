Much Koenig family history has been made along the South Fork Cache la Poudre River. There, a long day’s hike north from The Retreat near Glen Haven, my Grandma Pearl Gard Koenig and her sisters were each given 40-acres of land by their father, Will Gard. A cabin was erected on Grandma’s land. Over the years it’s been a precious source of fond memories for my family and me—playing cards beside kerosene lamps, toting water, cooking on a wood burning stove, picking raspberries, hunting mushrooms, fly fishing, using an outhouse, and more.
Last fall, I was part of the professionally delivered and fact driven briefings about the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak wildfires. The briefings were part of collaborative efforts based at the Estes Event Center that involved Fire Chief David Wolf, Police Captain Eric Rose, PIO Kate Rusch, RMNP Superintendent Darla Sidles, Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith, rotating fire crews, and countless others working tirelessly to curtail the wildfires. During the briefings and subsequent meetings, it took all the strength I could muster to maintain a sense of clarity and focused determination as the fires rapidly spread.
I will never forget the helpless feeling that overwhelmed me as I watched the line of the Cameron Peak fire push past CSU Pingree Park Mountain Campus, go over the mountain toward the homes and properties on the little south fork of the Poudre, and head toward Glen Haven. As the fire proceeded, I swallowed hard, put aside concerns about Grandma’s cabin and focused laser-like on the safety of Estes Park’s townspeople.
At the time, there were lots of questions. Might the fires cross the alpine tundra? Was the Town prepared? Were firefighters and emergency personnel safe? Well supplied? Would evacuation be necessary?
Now, thanks to the accuracy of hindsight, the questions have answers. Leaving me to ponder the fate of Grandma’s cabin. Most reports describe the area surrounding the cabin as being like a moonscape. Causing me to believe the cabin was no more and tempering any desire I might have had to go confirm my fears.
A few days ago, cousin Kris Koenig—who was checking out his cabin at Rustic— called to say the trees on the hillside above his cabin had been burned, but the cabin was fine. He then said the fire had circumvented the little south property and Grandma’s cabin was fine too.
Armed with Kris’ information about Grandma’s cabin, I’ve taken time to look back and consider what did and did not occur. Obviously, Estes Park escaped the fires. So did Glen Haven. Clearly the fires ravaged many homes and much land... but not to the extent once feared.
Looking back, I’ve come to understand that the fear about what could have been, that took hold of my imagination, exacted an emotional toll from me. Making me forget that during emergencies, clarity of action must include compassion and faith. That miracles do happen—snow stops fire, cabins survive. A lesson that will make me a better member of humanity and a worthier mayor.
