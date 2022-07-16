Ordinance mitigates fire risk and aligns with Larimer County code
The Estes Park Town Board unanimously passed an emergency ordinance that supports fire mitigation efforts in the Estes Valley and addresses the high percentage of fire calls within the Estes Valley for short-term rentals. The ordinance takes effect immediately.
The ordinance amends section 5.20.110 of the Estes Park Municipal Code to add the following: Use of solid fuel burning appliances located outside the fully contained portion of the residential structure on vacation home and bed and breakfast inn properties, absent the presence and oversight of the property owner or designated local representative, is prohibited. Solid fuel burning appliances include but are not limited to fire pits, outdoor fireplaces, portable outdoor fireplaces, portable fire pits, briquette or pellet burning grills, or similar devices. Use of gas burning outdoor devices is not affected by this paragraph, but may be regulated by other state and local laws, such as the ordinances of the Town and the adopted fire code.
Full text of the ordinance is available at www.estes.org/vacationhomelicensing. The ordinance is effective immediately, and there will be zero tolerance for violations. The Town’s Code Enforcement Officer will issue a ticket on the spot for any violation. Further, a violation could impact the property owner’s ability to maintain a business license to operate a vacation home or bed and breakfast if the issue is not immediately addressed, such as by removing a fire pit or other prohibited appliance from the property.
Tourism is a major economy for Estes Park, and agencies are committed to working together to ensure those visiting this beautiful community are able to do so safely. According to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, in the last five years approximately 60 percent of structure fires in the valley occur at Vacation Home Rentals. The ordinance aligns with fire mitigation regulations already in place in the unincorporated Estes Valley, within Larimer County’s Land Use Code. The ordinance applies to transient renters of Vacation Home rentals and Bed and Breakfasts. It does not apply to owners using their own properties.
For more information, visit www.estes.org/vacationhomelicensing. For fire mitigation resources from Estes Valley Fire Protection District, please visitwww.estesvalleyfire.org/wildfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.