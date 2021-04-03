Present Exhibit
“A Symphony of Color” featuring the oil, mixed media and fiber art by Astrid Paustian.
“’A Symphony of Color’ is the title that Astrid Paustian has chosen for her featured artist show, currently on display in our beautiful gallery. And what an apt choice it is!” shares Diana Wade, President of the Board for the Art Center.
“My first observation upon walking into the show was more a feeling than anything else. Her beautifully curated paintings set such a happy, forward-looking and optimistic tone… and goodness knows, that’s something we are all very much in need of these days. Her vibrant color choices dance across and weave their way through a wonderful variety of art pieces… in oil, mixed media and fabric.
Give yourself a treat and be sure to take in Astrid’s show. It runs through April 26th and is being sponsored by Alice League.”
Follow one of these links to view a Power Point Virtual Tour of this exhibit:
youtu.be/oBQIy24XInY
fb.watch/4kVsD9ibxd
Opening April 30 “Lyrical Landscapes” featuring the watercolor, pastel and oil art by Mary Benke
Art Center Artist and Board member Mary Benke will have her featured artist exhibit opening April 30 and closing June 7. Mary has been a member since June 2014. Mary combines the creative use of texture, color, and design to evoke emotion and a strong sense of imagery in her paintings. Her expressive landscapes, appealing animal portraits, and intriguing city scenes combine her keen eye for design and love of travel and nature.
For “Lyrical Landscapes,” Mary’s latest show, she explored some new techniques. She has created some highly textural oil pieces, with the use of water-mixable oil paints, cold wax and some unique implements including a silicone bowl scraper, spatulas, a steak knife (!), along with more traditional brushes and palette knives. She’s also concentrated on developing distinctive “mark making” techniques in her pastel paintings.
She is active on the board of directors of the Art Center of Estes Park, serving as Marketing Committee Chair and Social Media Director. She enjoys mentoring students in watercolor and pastel through the Art Center’s mentorship program. She has volunteered extensively with other community organizations using her graphic design, editing, publicity, and social media skills. In addition, she participates in numerous art events benefiting charitable organizations. Mary is a signature member of the Pastel Society of Colorado and the Colorado Watercolor Society, and a member of the American Impressionist Society and the Longmont Artists Guild.
Donated Art from the Chamber of Commerce:
A Special Wall display in the sunroom exhibits art donated by the Chamber of Commerce to help raise funds for the Women’s Monument. Prices are negotiable and sales will be designated for the monument fundraising effort.
Estes Valley Plein Air
Last opportunity to enter the Art Center’s Estes Valley Plein Air 2021. The deadline for entries is April 4. To enter, go to www.onlinejuriedshows.com. Artists will be juried and those selected will be notified by mid-April.
Special Exhibit at US Bank
Art Center Artist and Board member Anne Sneary has a number of pieces of her watercolors on display in the lobby of US Bank. Stop in and view her beautiful exhibit.
Social Media
The Art Center can be viewed not only on our website at www.artcenterofestes.com but we are on Facenook at Art-Center-of-Estes-Park, Instagram at artcenterofep and Twitter at artcenterestes.
Also on display in the gallery are the outstanding work of the other Art Center artist members, including other works in oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is open 11-5, Friday through Monday. We follow all health protocols and provide a safe environment to enjoy viewing the art on exhibit with hand sanitizer and gloves available as well as masks for a donation.
The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
