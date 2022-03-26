The Estes Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee has been working hard to find a replacement for the Chamber’s first Executive Director, Donna Carlson, who will be moving home to Colorado Springs May 8. In the two years the Chamber has been in existence, Donna has created a firm foundation, tripling membership in two years and establishing the strategy and governance that will take the Chamber into its next level of growth. After reviewing several applications, the Executive Committee would like to invite more local candidates to consider the role.
“We don’t expect to find someone with the same qualifications and skills as Donna Carlson, but we do want someone in this role who knows the community,” said Board and Executive Committee member Bob Fixter. “In our next phase of growth, there are many ways the new Executive Director can build the right team, but the most important skills to the Chamber are local relationships and ability to advocate for business.”
With 345 members and growing daily, the Chamber recognizes that the value members need to see is in the political savvy to rally the collective voice of business to get decisions at the local, county and state levels in favor of our business community. To do that effectively, this candidate needs to be someone willing to cultivate relationships face to face with members and advocates. The Chamber Board feels we have too few applications from local candidates.
Access the full job description by going to EstesChamber.org and you will find a link on our home page. You can talk to or any member of the executive committee: Carissa Streib, Bob Fixter, Robert Armstrong, Keith Pearson, Kent Smith, Derek Vinge or Teresa Mueller.
