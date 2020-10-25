By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the American crow. These large, black birds are found throughout the region—from the parking lots of Estes Park to the tundra of Rocky Mountain National Park. They often are perceived as pests but as year-round residents of Estes Valley, they can provide beneficial purposes, like scavenging on carcasses, which help them decompose faster, and dispersing seeds.
1. According to the Audubon Society, American crows are one of the smartest birds in the world. These common birds are known for not only using tools, but making them as well, and can be taught to mimic the human voice. Crows have also been observed dropping nuts on a road to allow a car to drive over it, thus cracking the shell for the bird and exposing the tasty food inside.
2. In 2008, researchers at the University of Washington discovered that crows may be able to not only recognize people who treated them poorly when they see them again but may also tell other crows about these horrid people.
3. Only about half of the crows born in a year survive the first year, but if they do, they could live as long as 21 years in the wild.
4. Crows perform a habit called “anting,” a process of allowing ants to crawl all over their bodies as the bird stands over an anthill. The theory is that the ants secrete formic acid, making the small insects palatable to eat.
5. Crows appear to mate for life and both parents raise the young. The offspring help raise the next broods of young, with up to 15 individuals staying together in a family unit.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.