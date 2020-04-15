Maintaining The Highest Quality Drinking Water During Covid-19

"The Town of Estes Park provides safe, high-quality water that exceeds all stringent state and federal drinking-water regulations," said Utilities Director Reuben Bergsten. "Estes Park's water-treatment methods use filtration and disinfection processes which remove and inactivate viruses." According to the CDC, the virus that causes COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/water.html)
Drinking water standards, established by the Safe Drinking Water Act in 1974, are enforced by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Those standards are strictly upheld by the Town's Water Division at all times, including during the pandemic. Our laboratory continues to collect water samples throughout the Estes Valley, ensuring all standards are met.
The first priority of the Town's Water Division is the health and safety of our staff -- to ensure we can continue to test, treat and distribute water. Back in March, we separated our team into two operational groups that do not share spaces, to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. We also have mutual aid agreements with neighboring communities, to provide assistance in the unlikely event that becomes necessary.
At a time when everyone has increased worries of all kinds, we are here making sure water is least of anyone's concerns. There are no water shortages and we continue to deliver some of the best drinking water in the state, which also plays a critical role in good hygiene practices that slow the spread of coronavirus. Bottled water is entirely unnecessary. Our dedicated team of water professionals continues to be on the job 24/7 serving our community.
