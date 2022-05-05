Since the municipal election on April 5, the trustees, staff and I have been busily getting ready to work on behalf of the townspeople of Estes Park. Newly elected trustees—Marie Cenac, Scott Webermeier and Kirby Nelson-Hazelton— have taken the oath of office. A new mayor pro tem, Scott Webermeier, is in place. And the trustees and I have our committee, commissions, and board assignments.
It became apparent, after meeting with each trustee to discuss their respective preferred posts for the next two years, that several shifts in assignments would be necessary. Making the process a bit more complicated than simply having new trustee Nelson-Hazelton stepping into the positions vacated by outgoing trustee Carlie Bangs. The ensuing chain-reaction-like shifts now have trustee Cindy Younglund serving on the Parks Advisory Board, trustee Cenac replacing me on the board of the Colorado Association of Ski Towns, trustee Patrick Martchink replacing Bangs on the Transportation Advisory Board and trustee Nelson-Hazelton replacing trustee Barbara MacAlpine on the Board of Appeals. Also included in Nelson-Hazelton’s portfolio are positions with the Audit Committee, Estes Valley Restorative Justice and Estes Park Economic Development Corporation. Mayor Pro Tem Webermeier adds the Audit Committee to his previous assignments. [Note: For a full list of the trustee’s assignments, see article by Tim Mosier in the April 29, 2022 edition of the Trail Gazette.]
With assignments to committees, commissions, and boards set, the trustees and I will now go to work developing the 2023 Strategic Plan and the 2023 Budget for the Town. During the week of May 16, we’ll hold, one of two 3-hour long sessions during which goals for the Town will be set that’ll guide the budget discussions between staff and trustees occurring from June through September. With trustees making final decisions prior to end of the year.
As is annually the case, the strategic and budget planning processes are a busy time for staff and trustees. Staff will be reviewing carry-over projects from 2022, identifying new needs and prioritizing the funding needed for both in 2023. The trustees and I will exercise our representative and fiduciary responsibilities via participation in the strategic and budgetary processes and the decisions we must make during each. You can help us do our job of representing the townspeople of Estes Park by sharing your thoughts with us. An easy way to do so is to contact us via the Town’s website. Each of us has a designated email address (first initial, plus last name at estes.org). Mine is wkoenig@estes.org.
Your team is ready. Each member has their assignments. The processes are set. It’s time we go to work for Estes Park.
