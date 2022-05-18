Two years ago, upon announcing my candidacy to become your mayor, I made a nine-point pledge to the townspeople of Estes Park. In addition to pledging to represent all residents in all matters, actively listening to opinions, explaining positions, and fostering a respectful and productive work culture among trustees and staff, I promised to schedule instruction for trustees and me about ethical practices.
I met that promise for instruction about ethical practices shortly after becoming mayor in May 2020. And I met it again, on the Tuesday before last, when Sam Light, General Counsel of the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency (CIRSA) met with the trustees and me during a regularly scheduled study session of the Town Board. Light used the opportunity to brief us about various provisions of the 2019 CIRSA Handbook: Ethics, Liability & Best Practices For Elected Officials.
Light gave considerable attention to the ethical issues associated with the quasi- judicial role board members sometimes fulfill. For instance, when, during meetings, if we hear reports and facts in a hearing format then the board is a quasi-judicial body. In such situations the law requires that the trustees and I are impartial. We cannot discuss the matter under consideration with anyone prior to the hearing.
Light used the example of a grocery store to make obvious the seriousness of this point. It’s one common place where trustees and I often encounter townspeople eager talk about board happenings. According to Light, engaging with any person there, about any issue the board will consider—whether the engagement is a friendly cart-to-cart discussion or simply listening to opinions without commenting—must result in recusing ourselves from that particular hearing. So, when a trustee says, “I cannot discuss or listen to your concerns on this topic at this time” please understand the trustee is seeking to stay eligible to participate in a hearing. However, even though listening and talking are responsibilities of being a trustee, in some instances trustees must meet their responsibilities during hearings.
A presentation by Town Administrator Travis Machalek—Town Board Orientation 101—followed Light’s section of the study session. Machalek, described that his role is to translate between politics and administration and align board goals with staff priorities while managing expectations with data. He explained that trustees and the mayor constitute a policy board. We do not direct staff and staff do not make policy. One of three employees that report to the board (town attorney Dan Kramer and municipal judge David J. Thrower are the others), Machalek is the sole interface between trustees and the staff. He provides information to the trustees and me, so we can fulfill our fiduciary and policymaking responsibilities. And the policies and funds we provide enable Machalek and the staff he manages to effectively meet the common good.
Thanks to Light and Machalek, the trustees and I have a better understanding of our roles vis-a-vis staff and vice versa, and the carrying out of the roles in an ethical and transparent manner. Rest assured, despite the second half of my term as mayor being off to a well-informed start, I fully understand that I still have much work to do and pledges to keep.
