Saturday August 7, Events Complex Main Parking (off Manford Ave.), 9 a.m. to noon
Per state statute, electronic devices must be recycled and cannot be discarded in Colorado landfills. Electronics recycling will be a big part of the 2021 Estes Recycles Day in our new location, particularly since we were unable to offer this service at our mini-event in 2020.
What electronics can we accept? Only the following items can be accepted at Estes Recycles Day, with fees shown below linked to the item type and size.
Tablet, eReader ($5); computer tower, CPU, laptop ($10); VCR/DVD player, satellite/cable box, video console ($5); home printer, copier, scanner, fax machine, home stereo ($20); small video game, similar weight item ($5); cell phone, home phone, office phone, camera, router ($5); food preparation appliance: blender, mixer, food processor, plastic coffee maker, plastic kettle ($5); personal hygiene item: electric toothbrush, hair dryer, water pick/flosser ($2); flat screen monitor ($10); flat screen TV 19” or smaller ($15); flat screen TV 20-34” ($25); flat screen TV 35” or larger ($40); tube monitor or tube TV 19” or smaller ($30); tube monitor or tube TV 20-34” ($40); tube monitor or tube TV 35” or larger ($50); other e-waste such as cables, cords, mice, small computer speakers ($1 per pound).
The organizers of Estes Recycles Day are seeking volunteers ages 16 and up for the 2021 event. Are you available on Saturday morning, August 7, to work a two or four-hour shift? Contact Kathy at membership@lwv-estespark.org for more information.
