Public Service Recognition Week is May 3-9
Public servants throughout the country are doing important work that positively affects all of us every day. This coming week is a great time to thank them for their service. Celebrated during the first full week in May since 1985, Public Service Recognition Week is intended to honor the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees. The celebration is especially timely this year as public servants at all levels of government are working hard to respond to COVID-19. While there are many public employees throughout our community that make a positive impact on our quality of life, I would like to take this opportunity to focus on our public servants at the Town of Estes Park and thank them for their continued service.
I could not be prouder of our Town employees as they adapt to continue to provide critical services in the face of COVID-19. Their dedication to providing excellent service to our community is inspiring. Our utilities crews continue to work hard to ensure that the community has reliable power and exceptional drinking water. Our police officers continue to protect and serve, bearing an increased risk in order to do their job. Our Town Clerk’s Office and a multitude of employee-volunteers from other departments successfully ran a Town election with a 54% turnout – a great showing considering the pandemic. Our streets crew and snowplow team continue to keep our roads clear and follow through with necessary maintenance and repairs.
Employees who must work from home have adapted and innovated to continue providing services like Public Information, Planning, Building and Engineering. Though the process of acclimating to a new system of work was daunting, our remote employees have risen to the challenge of conducting business in a completely new way. In addition to transitioning to a new manner of work, many have also identified core business process improvements as they made the move.
Behind the scenes, our internal support functions like Facilities, Fleet, Finance, Human Resources and Information Technology have enabled employees to continue to serve the public, regardless of whether they remain in the field or are working remotely from home. These efforts often go unseen, but are absolutely critical in keeping Town operations operating smoothly.
As we look forward to recovery, the efforts of our Parks, Parking and Transit, Museum, and Events and Visitor Services staff will be critical to ensuring that the quality of life and the quality of visitor experience in Estes Park remain high. We will get through this and these folks are working hard to ensure that the things that help make Estes Park a special place are maintained and protected.
Finally, I would like to recognize the exceptional dedication to public service of the following employees -- all who have worked for the Town for 10 or more years:
• Monty Allen, Police
• Phil Ball, Utilities
• Peni Barnes, Police
• Reuben Bergsten, Utilities
• Shaun Bledsoe, Police
• Tyler Boles, Utilities
• Derek Fortini, Museum
• Deb Holgorsen, Finance
• Mike Hulbert, Utilities
• Elaine Hunt-Downey, Events and Visitor Services
• Wes Kufeld, Police
• Tim Leonard, Utilities
• Rick Life, Police
• Joe Lockhart, Utilities
• Jim Nelson, Public Works
• Matt Osentowski, Utilities
• Corey Pass, Police
• Sue Perney, Police
• Jeremiah Polucha, Police
• Estelle Purvis, Police
• Caleb Robertson, Police
• Eric Rose, Police
• Kate Rusch, Town Administrator’s Office
• Steve Rusch, Utilities
• Teri Salerno, Events and Visitor Services
• Jolene Svancara, Events and Visitor Services
• Mark Swallow, Police
• Cliff Tedder, Utilities
• Jerry Twigg, Police
• Bruce Walters, Information Technology
• Jackie Williamson, Town Clerk’s Office
• Tonya Ziegler, Public Works
