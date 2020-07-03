Many community service-oriented people call Estes Park home. Their selfless gifts of time, resources, and ideas serve the common good here. As does the civil and transparent nature of their service. In the spirit of finding the good and praising it, I am using this space to acknowledge the service of several such people.
Last week, the town board of Estes issued its first proclamation. Fittingly, it recognized the service of Kris and Gary Hazelton, operators of the Estes Park News. Who, while reporting the happenings around town since 1999, also increased revenues for local nonprofits, created Elk Festival and helped with the Rotary Duck Race, raised funds for ambulance services and helped launch the K-9 program of the Estes Police Department. Kris and Gary’s enthusiasm for serving Estes is an inspiration for us all.
Michelle Purdy is Meals on Wheels Coordinator for Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park. Starting as a driver 23 years ago—to show her kids the importance of volunteering and serving the community— Michelle now coordinates 53 drivers who deliver a main-meal-of-the-day to townspeople. In 2019, drivers spent 1,710 hours delivering 3,732 meals.
On a personal note, meals-on-wheels has come full circle for my family. My mother Eileen Koenig, delivered meals. Then, when she developed Alzheimer’s and could no longer cook, she received them. Now, on Wednesdays Roger and I deliver meals.
Michelle’s commitment to keeping people fed is a huge blessing for many in Estes. Please give her a call a (970) 480-1082 to explore ways you might serve.
If you’ve eaten at the Mountain Home Café, then you likely know Olga de Ortega, its owner since 2008. What you may not know is Olga and her family support local Latino families by providing meals, library books, and other help. Also, Olga and her family started the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration here. Please stop by the café for some terrific food and a chance to talk with Olga about ways of getting more involved.
Over five years ago Ken and Liz Zornes came to Estes from Texas. Becoming Roger and my neighbors and over time dear friends. Ken and Liz’s boundless energy quickly turned to community service. With Liz serving as president of Estes’ League of Women Voters, and on boards of the Estes Valley Library, Newcomers, Stanley Home Foundation and Trail Gazette. Also giving time to the American Legion post, ELL program and Rotary. With Ken serving as a Town Trustee and board member of the Transportation Advisory Board, Hospital Foundation, Flinch Forward, Rotary, Learning Place, and Association for Responsible Development. And as a member of Newcomers and American Legion. Next week, Ken and Liz are returning to Texas. Liz and Ken, you’ve been the epitome of service. We’ll miss you.
Estes Park is a better because Kris and Gary, Michelle, Olga and her family, and Ken and Liz—and service oriented people like them—chose to live, work and serve here. Please take time to thank all. And, look for ways that you might serve too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.