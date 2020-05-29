An end of year update from your Superintendent Sheldon Rosenkrance
Spring brings change to our valley, the sun is a little warmer, the sky a little more blue and new growth and baby animals come to life. These bright spring days always bring a smile to my face and remind me of the hope and future that the changing seasons bring. As a Bob Dylan song says, “Times, They are Changin.” Change is inevitable and challenges all of us. The COVID-19 pandemic brought change unlike many of us have ever experienced. I am inspired and impressed how the Estes Park School District, our families, and our community have responded in this unprecedented time.
In adversity, teachers, students and families found innovative new ways to collaborate and communicate and solve real world problems (such as 3 kids trying to use the same internet connection without spilling their Cheerios). They created amazing presentations, songs and activities. They found amazing ways to stay connected and provide empathy and support to each other when social contact was limited. I stated to one colleague that “We are not teaching Global Outcomes, we are all living them!” I know that Google Meets can never be a substitute for in-person learning or hanging with a friend at lunch. I am awestruck by the way you all made it work with grace. I commend and thank all of you.
To the class of 2020, Congratulations!
I know this spring has been challenging and full of emotion and that loss. It is just hard. During my senior year, due to an earthquake, I was unable to graduate from the school I attended my whole life and have some understanding of loss. I also appreciated the different experience and I probably remember my graduation more than most.
Our school community cares deeply about you and we know you have the perseverance and tenacity to be successful in all that you do. The community stands behind our graduates. We know you are prepared and we will always have your back. A true definition of Mountain Strong. Please know that we are working closely with Larimer County to pursue a variance to allow for a proper celebration for our graduations later in the summer, potentially at the end of June.
What will school look like next year?
Now we move to the next stage of change, or as some describe as the “new normal.” We know it will look different. There are many unanswered questions and one thing we did learn so far is that things change daily, if not hourly, so multiple plans will have to be developed. Earlier today, we sent out a survey to gather input from our parents to better help us plan for next year. Please take a moment to fill this out to help us get better. We will need to be very flexible and adaptable at a time when budgets are limited and we are facing significant reduction of funding.
To this end, our administrative team wants to have boots on the ground and be closest to the evolving changes. We will not be replacing the AP/AD position in the High School for next fall, and we will be reassigning our existing administrative staff to be able to best support students, teachers and families in multiple modalities and adapt to last minute changes. “Times, They are a Changin“ but we will be ready for whatever the fall looks like.
Administration Team
Our readjustments will be assigned as the following:
Erin Miller, the Director of Innovation and Instruction, will be named as the Primary School Principal and will be the designated administrator for PK-2nd grade.
John Bryant will remain as the principal of the intermediate level students grades 3-5 as the Intermediate School Principal. This is a similar structure that Estes Park Elementary has had in the past and we feel it allows us to focus our attention and adaptation to each grade ban without increasing administration.
The Middle School 6-8 grade band will continue to be directed by Janet Fanning.
At the High School, we will follow a one year interim administration team model. Chuck Scott will be named as CTE Director and will serve alongside Assistant Superintendent, Ruby Bode, as the Co-Principal at the High School. Ms. Bode will remain as Assistant Superintendent with district responsibilities during the interim transitional year period.
Lazlo Hunt will remain the Director of Students Services and Option School Principal.
These changes will allow for more personalized and focused support to our teachers and students working in this new and evolving learning environment. We will reduce district staff by one administrator for the 2020-21 school year. We will continue to support our teachers and principals with instructional coaches, SEL and restorative practices support.
“The Times They are a Changin” and I feel we have a united focused administration team in place to handle and thrive in the chaotic time we are in.
We will be working throughout the summer with staff to continue to provide an Excellent Educational Experience to Every Student, Every Day, no matter what the challenges we face.
