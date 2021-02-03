By Vanessa Solesbee, Town of Estes Park Parking & Transit Manager
Parking in downtown Estes Park will look a little different in 2021. Here is what you need to know to be prepared to make the right parking choice for your trip.
Seasonal paid parking will begin on Friday, May 28, 2021 and end on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The following areas will require payment between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily (Monday through Sunday):
- Town Hall lot
- Bond Park on-street parking areas
- East Riverside lot
- Riverside lot
- Virginia lot
- Wiest lot
- Post Office lot
- Tregent lot
The parking fee in all paid areas - which represent 30 percent of the total public parking supply - will be $2 per hour. The remaining 70 percent of public parking in Estes Park will remain free. Time limits will be removed from all free and paid parking lots. However, time limits will remain in some on-street areas including Moraine Avenue, E. Riverside Drive and W. Elkhorn Avenue. A 2021 parking map is available at www.estes.org/parking.
Daily parking fees will not apply to those displaying Americans with Disabilities (ADA) placards or Disabled Veterans (DV) license plates. A number of spaces will be designated and available at no charge for those visiting Town Hall (on the Bond Park side, near the Police Department and public restroom entrance) and the Post Office. The spaces currently identified for Library patrons will remain unchanged and continue to be free.
2021 Parking Permits are now available for purchase at www.estes.org/parking. Individuals eligible for permits include downtown residential or rental property owners, those who work downtown, and marked commercial vehicles. Locals and residents (as defined by those who live in the Estes Park School District boundary) are eligible for a free "Locals" pass that will provide the holder with 30 minutes of free parking each day in any of the paid parking areas.
The Town has partnered with the Estes Valley Library to host a number of "Parking Office Hours" sessions. These sessions are open to anyone who wants to learn more about seasonal paid parking, has a question, needs help registering for a permit and/or has a concern. Parking Office Hours will be held each Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning on Feb. 4 and concluding on May 27. Registration information can be found estesvalleylibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Town staff will also be giving a number of presentations to community groups and a full listing of the presentation schedule can be found at www.estes.org/parking.
For more information on seasonal paid parking, to sign up for an upcoming informational session, register for a 2021 parking permit, or to submit a comment or question, visit www.estes.org/parking.
