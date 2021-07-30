Jessica Garner to serve as Town of Estes Park Community Development Director

Randy Hunt to retire October 1.
Jessica Garner will begin service as Estes Park’s new Community Development Director Monday, July 26. Town Administrator Travis Machalek commented, “Jessica brings strong experience in local planning to Estes Park and our Community Development Department, with a track record of strong dialogue and partnership with the communities she has served.” Garner will be responsible for overseeing the Community Development Department, working alongside current Director Randy Hunt until his retirement date of October 1, 2021. The Community Development Department provides planning, zoning, code compliance, and building services for the community.
Garner commented, “I am really excited to join the Town of Estes Park as the new Community Development Director, and look forward to working collaboratively with the community, staff and Town leadership toward a healthy, vibrant future.”
Garner holds a Master of Urban and Regional Planning as well as a Master of Urban Design from the University of Colorado at Denver. She also holds a certificate in Historic Preservation and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners. She has more than 19 years of experience in planning and development services in both the public and private sectors. Garner’s career experience includes work in Colorado as well as California, where she served as the Planning Manager for the City of Milpitas.
During her time as the Planning Manager for the City of Milpitas, Garner was responsible for the administration of the City’s Planning Department and its ten staff. Her work included community partnerships to create the City’s 2040 General Plan, comparable to Estes Park’s Comprehensive Plan effort.
For more information about the Town’s Community Development Department, please visit www.estes.org/communitydevelopment or call 970-577-3721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.