As we kick off 2021, the Estes Park EDC will continue to embody our mission to build a stronger and more broadly-based economy and tax base; advise and assist existing local businesses to reach their full economic potential; and attract new businesses that create primary jobs and new employment opportunities. The EDC would like to introduce the highly valued Board members who are pivotal in providing direction, insight and contributions that support the Estes Park EDC, businesses, and community organizations.
Executive Committee:
Our Board Chair, Jim McGibney, leads and represents the Board of Directors while facilitating communications between the Estes Park EDC and community leaders, investors and sustaining supporters. Christina Kraft, representing the Bank of Colorado, sits as the Vice Chair of the Board. Kraft and McGibney both serve as strong advocates of the EDC and lead invaluable efforts to form connections in the Estes Park community. Paul Pewterbaugh, property owner of Fall River Village has recently taken on responsibility of Board Treasurer. Patrick Martchink represents the Town of Estes Park Board of Trustees, and assists the Estes Park EDC in providing economic development opportunities for the Estes Valley. Bill Van Horn, property owner of Stanley Village, is the Board Secretary. Dr. James Pickering is a strong asset to our organization and former Board Chair.
Board of Directors:
Each Board member represents various community and business leaders who prioritize economic sustainability in Estes Park. Estes Park Town Administrator, Travis Machalek, and Larimer County Economic Development Manager, Adam Crow, support the EDC in its efforts to build relationships and enhance the economic sustainability of the Estes Valley. Naomi Hawf from the Estes Park Housing Authority provides clear vision about income-based and workforce housing and development, in addition to Justin Maybe leading East Avenue Development, and Melissa Westover from Westover Construction. Vern Carda from Estes Park Health shares important knowledge on the overall health and well-being of the community. Tom Carosello from the Estes Park Recreation & Park District supports community health and wellness. Claudine Perrault from the Estes Valley Library District communicates the needs and values of the community. Estee Rivera Murdock, representing Rocky Mountain Conservancy, keeps the EDC apprised of activities surrounding Rocky Mountain National Park. When it comes to tourism, Kevin Benes from Visit Estes Park provides important data on business visitation and growth throughout the Estes Valley. Business property owners are a key asset to our board, including members Diane Muno (property owner of Spruce House), Greg Rosener (property owner of SkyRun – Estes Park Vacation Rentals, Inc) and Bruce Benbrook (property owner of Benbrook Plaza). Service industries related to tourism and lodging are also represented by the Ridgeline Hotel, Nikole Stevenson from Estes Area Lodging Association, Courtney Hill from YMCA of the Rockies, Morgan Mulch and Tina Harlow from Mary’s Lake Lodge and Ingrid Bush from The Barrel.
Estes Park EDC values its connections with supporters including Donna Carlson from the Estes Chamber of Commerce, serving as an ex-officio board member. The board is also comprised of additional members to serve as liaisons including Mary Murphy from the Estes Valley Board of Realtors, John Hannon from Rocky Mountain National Park and Sheldon Rosenkrance from the Estes Park School District.
It is through our relationships with our board, business and community leaders that the Estes Park EDC is able to thrive. We are grateful to have such a strong team supporting our mission to bring economic sustainability and growth to Estes Park. If you would like to learn more about the Board of Directors, or invest in the EDC as a sustaining supporter, please contact Adam Shake at ashake@estesparkedc.com. For more information on the Estes Park EDC, visit www.estesparkedc.com.
