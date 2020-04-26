Estes Park Health Foundation is the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund, a collaborative partnership between the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the United Way of Larimer County. So far, Estes Park Health Foundation has raised $88k toward their goal of $150k to support Estes Park Health in its response to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Foundation has secured funding for a $45,000 ask to convert four rooms at Estes Park Health to negative pressure rooms. Negative pressure rooms prevent air from the rooms of infected patients from escaping to other areas of the hospital and are necessary to protect staff and other patients from exposure. In addition, the Foundation also purchased additional scrubs for Estes Park Health Staff. More work needs to be done to support Estes Park Health in responding to COVID-19, and we need your help.
Estes Park Health is a central hub of care in this community, providing services including prenatal, general medicine, rehab, surgical, home health and hospice. Responding to COVID-19 in the Estes Valley community creates unanticipated demands on every staff member from the medical staff, IT, HR, Dietary, environmental services, and so on. Elective surgeries and non-urgent appointments have been cancelled at the Medical Center since mid-March. The resources needed to provide care and prevention at Estes Park Health continues to grow. You can help by donating to GiveToEPH.org/COVID19 or calling 970-577-4370 today.
About the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund:
Since March 31, 2020, the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded over $530,000 through 37 separate grants to nonprofits active across Larimer County. Every grant distributed went to a nonprofit seeking funding for critical needs that have emerged as a direct response to COVID-19. For more information about the fund, please visit www.nocofoundation.org or uwaylc.org.
