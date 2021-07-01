If these walls could talk, they would tell you a compelling tale of mountain life in early Estes Park through the eyes of the influential Flora and F.O. Stanley and the domestic help who maintained their house, property, and way of life. To enter the door of the Stanleys’ 1904 Colonial Revival home is to pass through a frame into a painting, one with a time and life of its own.
Be a part of our volunteer community and help us bring Flora and F.O.’s story to life. We are currently seeking volunteers for the following positions:
Interpretive Guides – Guides play an important and integral role in helping to tell Flora and F.O.’s story. We are looking for enthusiastic story tellers to interact with our guests as they think about how the Stanleys’ lived experiences apply to their own lives and hometowns.
Shuttle Drivers – All of our tours begin at the Estes Park Visitors Center. We are looking for shuttle drivers to transport museum guests to and from the Museum.
To volunteer, please visit stanleyhome.org/volunteer or for further information, contact JoAnn Batey at 970-235-0062.
