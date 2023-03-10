When I was in middle school, my family had a kitchen fire that nearly destroyed our home. Fortunately, the response time of the local firefighters was expedient, and they were absolutely incredible professionals. Luckily, our home was saved but we had substantial damage to our kitchen and dining area. We had to pack up and move out for nine months while the home repairs were done which was a major upheaval for my family and me.
I remember three things from that family crisis: 1. The brave and dedicated men and women who firefight are superheroes and so many are volunteers! 2. Watching our home burn and smoke was the most emotionally helpless and devastating feeling. May you never encounter such a disaster with your home or business. 3. I distinctly remember hearing the fire captain say, “If we needed two more minutes to get here, this home would have burned to the ground.” Minutes matter!
We never got a bill for their incredible professionalism saving our home and please ponder that for a minute – how fortunate we are that firefighters do not charge for their service calls, unlike everyone else! In other words, firefighters need robust community support to serve the community!
I proudly serve on the current Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFPD) as one of your Board of Directors and write to seek your support for the upcoming ballot question to augment our current extraordinary volunteers, District’s facilities and equipment, and an increased focus on Community Risk Reduction! I am 100% convinced our District leadership and the incredible corps of volunteer firefighters are doing all in their power to make us safer – they know those minutes matter! Let us help them help all of us to be safer – to better protect our lives, homes, visitors and businesses. Please go to this website for more information and learn about “defensible space” around your home and businesses: Prevention - Estes Valley Fire Protection District Please assess and mitigate your home and neighborhood to make sure there is no easy fuel for a spreading fire! Lastly – please join me in thanking all our firefighters for their expertise, volunteerism and dedication!
Sincerely, Brian Tseng MD/PhD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.