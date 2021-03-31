After a long, dark and difficult year I believe better days are ahead for Estes Park.
How can this be the case, you say? Doesn’t Estes Park continue to work within State and County regulations? Isn’t Larimer County one of several Colorado counties that’s still high risk for COVID-19? Why does Dial 3.0 rank Larimer County as level yellow instead of red? The Dial 3.0 is a tool for counties to use to make life more sustainable during the pandemic.
So, what’s the source of my hope? Well, some hope comes from knowing that here and elsewhere, mask wearing and social distancing are pushing case counts down. And as case counts decline, the necessity of the state and county imposed restrictions diminishes too. Other hope comes from the enthusiastic manner I’m seeing townspeople here and elsewhere opting for vaccination. Vaccination brings with it a possibility of safer gatherings and interactions and greater mobility. All of which, for Estes Park are reasons for hope.
Estes Park is a community of approximately 6,000 year-round residents. It is an international destination. Over four-million people come here annually, mostly in the summer. They walk our streets. Stay in hotels and lodges. Frequent restaurants and bars. Shop in stores, visit museums, go to church, watch movies, hike the trails and more. Their expenditures while doing so are the lifeblood of the town, county and state.
Until the pandemic ends, for Estes Park to thrive, everyone—residents, businesses, and tourists— must safely coexist. If we can do this, then holding the Rooftop Rodeo (without a parade), having spectacular fireworks on July 4th and much more are possible. Currently, Town Administrator Travis Machalek and staff, representatives of local organizations (Chamber of Commerce, VEP, EDC, etc.), Rocky Mountain National Park officials and others are in information gathering mode. The information (including case counts and vaccination rates) they consider will help determine what happens this summer, fall and beyond.
So, if you’re awaiting vaccination, when your turn comes, don't hesitate, get the shot. If you should happen to become lax regarding social distancing, mask wearing, washing hands, take a deep breath and continue to follow regulations. We are closing in on brighter days, a return to normalcy.
Although hope is not a strategy, it is an essential part of looking at the present and anticipating the future. That’s why I’m taking the hope arising here so seriously. The hope of this day is the seed from which post-pandemic Estes Park will grow. It’s a seed needing nurture—planning, participation and prioritization. One that takes shape when each of us thinks about Estes Park. Considering what the Town does, does it work or not? What else might it do? It starts with you. It’s your Town. Share your thoughts at trustees@estes.org. The new future of Estes Park begins there.
