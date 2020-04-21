New Fire Marshal For Estes Valley Fire District

In a swearing in ceremony at Fire Station 71, Kevin Sullivan became part of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District team as the new Division Chief of Prevention/Fire Marshal. Chief Sullivan was selected after a nationwide recruitment and a robust selection process to determine a best fit for both the agency and the community. Fire Chief David Wolf stated, “The Fire Marshal is an integral part of our organization’s mission to make and keep our community safe. The ideal candidate had to understand the value of education over enforcement and have a desire to work with business owners in a partnership approach to community risk reduction. We are confident that Chief Sullivan understands the challenges faced in our community and will help us continue to provide exceptional service for our residents and guests.”
The Prevention Division includes Fire Marshal Sullivan and Fire Inspector Nate Mutzl, and together they are responsible for all aspects of fire prevention – including plans review and permits, fire inspections, fire code enforcement, fire investigations, and most importantly community risk reduction through education. This directly supports the mission of the District “to provide the citizens of and visitors to the Estes Valley with superior fire prevention, fire protection, and emergency services in a safe and efficient manner.” When asked about his approach to fire prevention, Sullivan stated, “customer focus and education is the best method for achieving real community risk reduction.”
Chief Sullivan started his career in the fire service in 2007 as a volunteer firefighter with Lane Fire Authority in Oregon. He has worked as a Fire Inspector/Fire Investigator in Sedona, Arizona, and most recently was a Deputy State Fire Marshal with the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal. Prior to his time in the fire service, he worked in the architecture profession for ten years. Sullivan has a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon and a Master of Fire Science from the University of New Haven in Connecticut, with concentrations in both public safety management and fire/arson investigation. Sullivan has been a certified fire marshal in both Oregon and Connecticut and is a graduate of the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute (IPSLEI).
(0) comments
