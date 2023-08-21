The last day in 2023 to tour the Historic Fall River Hydroplant will be on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Located at 1754 Fish Hatchery Road in Estes Park, this plant was constructed in 1909 to produce electricity for the Stanley Hotel and surrounding area. Later, F.O. Stanley sold the plant to the Public Service Company of Colorado. I
n 1945, the Town of Estes Park purchased and maintained the Hydroplant until it was severely damaged in 1982 by the Lawn Lake Flood.
Guided tours of the Hydroplant are given at 1:00, 2:00, and 3:00 p.m., no reservations are required and admission is free. The Historic Fall River Hydroplant will re-open its doors in the spring of 2024.
