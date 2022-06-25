By: Karen McPherson
The Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center has launched an outdoor summer movie series at Performance Park. This Monday, June 27, features Star Wars: A New Hope. The next film is A Princess Bride on Monday, July 11. This series is hosted by the Nonprofit Resource Center, benefits local businesses and nonprofits, offers a family-friendly event under the night sky, and saunters right onto summer’s Top 10 to-do list.
FILManthropy is the first outdoor summer fundraisingmovie series in Estes Park. Although…some may remember a drive-in theater on Lake Estes from 1952-1987, which showed everything from Singing in the Rain to Radar Men on the Moon.
Cato Kraft, Executive Director of the Nonprofit Resource Center started this movie series to create a community-driven fundraiser that was innovative and could leverage both local and tourist dollars. This is a work project to benefit the community, but it is also personal. She says, “I grew up in a town that had one of the oldest operating and last-standing drive-ins in the country. You got to stay up late, get cozy, watch a movie. The closest drive-in to Estes Park is in Fort Collins. We wanted to create memories for lovebirds and families. We have the perfect venue and an amazing night sky right here in Estes.”
So, what’s the “Do-Good” about this summer movie series? The Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center gives proceeds back to community nonprofits via the new Giving Guest Program. Guests (and locals) now have a meaningful way to connect with Estes Park by donating to a local nonprofit sector that is meaningful to them. There are six sectors that include 38 different nonprofits; proceeds from last week’s movie went to Arts and Culture organizations. This coming event will benefit Community and Education organizations (such as the Observatory, the Pet Association, the Education Foundation, and more).
FAQ’s about this series: You can buy tickets ahead of time at EPFilmanthropy.org and use code LocalLove for 10% off tickets. Concessions, food truck and local beers are available starting at 5:30 p.m. Local musicians will entertain the crowd starting at 6:30 p.m. There are a myriad of lawn games—play Connect 4 or hula hoop on the grass. The movie starts at dusk, generally 8 p.m. Blankets go down front, chairs welcome in the back half. It’s summer!
Dates, movies, and tickets available at epfilmanthropy.org.
Volunteers can go to bit.ly/epfilmvolunteer to sign up to help check-in or pour beer.
Visit EPGivingGuest.org to donate to local nonprofit sectors or find out more about the Giving Guest program.
