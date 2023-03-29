At the study session on March 8, the trustees and I discussed the current vision, mission, outcomes and strategies of the Town of Estes Park. The discussion was the first step of a multifaceted planning process that the townspeople, its government, trustees and staff go through each year. A process that will culminate later this year with Trustees approving the resulting plans and the Town implementing them starting in January 2024.
During the session, we decided to keep the Town’s Vision and Mission the same for 2024. So the Vision remains: The Town of Estes Park will be an ever more vibrant and welcoming mountain community. And the Mission of the Town continues to be: The Mission of the Town of Estes Park is to provide high-quality, reliable services for the benefit of our residents, guests and employees, while being good stewards of public resources and our natural setting.” After which, the trustees and I reviewed the current Strategic Policy statements of the Town. After much discussion and some wordsmithing of those statements, we developed and came to agreement about eight revised statements for 2024. They are: a) Exceptional guest services—We are a preferred Colorado mountain destination providing an exceptional guest experience; b) Governmental services and internal support—We provide high-quality support for all municipal services; c) Infrastructure—We have reliable, efficient, and up-to-date infrastructure serving our community and customers; d) Outstanding community services—Estes Park is an exceptionally vibrant, diverse, inclusive, and active mountain community in which to live, work, and play with housing available for all segments in our community; e) Public safety, health, and environment—Estes Park is a safe place to live, work, and visit within our extraordinary natural environment; f) Robust economy—We have a diverse, healthy, year-round economy; g) Town financial health—We will maintain a strong and sustainable financial condition, balancing expenditures with available revenues, including adequate cash reserves for future needs; and h) Transportation—We have safe, efficient and well maintained multimodal transportation systems for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, and transit riders.
Next up, during a study session on April 5, the trustees and l will begin assigning one-year objectives and multi-year goals to the policy statements. We’ll do this in conjunction with the departmental and executive leaders of the Town. The objectives that we assign will comprise a major portion of the work plan that’ll guide staff during 2024. If circumstances change, then trustees can adjust objectives and goals accordingly. The session on the 5th as are all such sessions is open to the public. It takes place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., in rooms 202 and 203 at the Town Hall.
When work on the Strategic Plan finishes, we’ll go to work on the Budget Plan. Stay tuned for more information about both.
