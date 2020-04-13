To Members and Friends of American Legion Post 119 and Circle 119:
We have exciting news, but we need your help to make it happen.
As shown in the below pictures, for years we have been working on identifying how we can replace the deteriorated siding on the Legion building that is a community eyesore. Through much effort, one of our teams has identified a way to replace the siding, increase insulation on the building, replace several deteriorated wooden frame windows and upgrade the maintenance shed. We plan to enter into the siding contract in the next two weeks. The work will take about two months to complete.
Through a generous gift of siding and paint from Lowe’s, Blue Peaks Roofing has given us a proposal of $84,000 to side (with Hardie Board) and paint (two coats) the entire building. We were fortunate last fall to be the beneficiaries of a generous construction industry fundraiser led by Mike Abernathy and Soderburg Roofing, giving us a tremendous head start on this needed funding. Our good fortunes have continued, as the Krumme Family Fund has now pledged a $25,000 matching grant opportunity to help pay for this project. We need to raise the $25,000 in matching funds plus another $10,000 to provide a contingency buffer, and we need to raise it soon in order to take advantage of this great pricing.
We need your help to raise the $35,000 by May 15, 2020.
With each picture, below, is the approximate cost of work on that feature. You may choose to fund one of those features, or you may choose to make a general contribution to the overall siding project. Any gift is helpful and much appreciated.
You can make donations at our website: esteslegion.org/donate-now, or mail them to the Estes Park Post 119 Charitable Foundation, PO Box 127, Estes Park, CO 80517. The Post 119 Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) under the IRS tax code.
Replacing the siding is critical, not only to preserving our building’s structure into the Legion’s 2nd Century, but also to raise the stature of our Legion in the community.
Please do your best.
Thank you.
Loren Shriver, Commander
American Legion Post 119
Daniel Scace, President
Post 119 Charitable Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.