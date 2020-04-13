Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High near 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.