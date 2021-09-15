At their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Town Board unanimously approved a recommendation made by the Public Works Dept. and The Car Park to extend the time on the free Local Permit from 30 minutes to one hour (60 minutes). The change is effective immediately and registered permit holders do not need to take any action to begin using their passes for one hour of free time in any of the paid parking areas.
This change was recommended by staff based on feedback collected from parking permit holders through a recent survey. The survey was sent directly to 2,265 registered account holders and 871 total responses were received by the deadline.
More information about the Town's parking permit options can be found at www.estes.org/parking. As a reminder, the 2021 paid parking season ends on Sunday, Oct. 17, after which all public parking areas will be free and without time limits.
