By: Jill Flegal
She was known as Little Lynnie Patch on Chicago's West Side. It was in the late 1940s and early '50s that she began rescuing critters in her neighborhood, mostly removing salamanders and snakes from neighbors' window wells. Her much-older sister Martha also had a gift for helping animals, and it was to Martha that local residents brought, first, the birds and squirrels that fell from their nests, then later, their injured and sick pets.
As Martha's reputation and responsibilities grew, little Lynnie began caring for the squirrels and birds. A favorite squirrel, Charlie, lived with the family for a year until it recovered and scampered away into a tree's branches. Someone even brought her an injured skunk. When Martha got married and moved away from home, Lynnie inherited responsibility for the stray and ailing dogs and cats of the neighborhood. That was in 1954. Lynnie was eight years old.
Little Lynnie Patch never turned away from an animal in need. Not then, not ever. When strays showed up in the neighborhood, she found homes for them. If a neighbor moved away and needed to re-home a pet, Lynnie kept it until she could place it in a new home.
She was running a back-room rescue operation when most little girls were playing with dolls. When she began drawing, no one was surprised that she had a latent knowledge of animal anatomy, and her artistic skill belied her years. She became a life-long, gifted animal artist.
As she matured, her KSAs (knowledge, skills, and accomplishments) grew exponentially, and her work with animals is known not only in this country, but among rescuers in the UK, and possibly beyond.
When she married her dear friend Bill Fairbanks, they had what she described as a farmette, which included chickens, ducks, and geese, in addition to the usual dogs and cats.
By the time they arrived in Estes Park with their four sons, she was going by her given name of Carolyn, though she remained Lyn and Lynnie to many. In 1990 Carolyn was named president of the Estes Park Pet Association, which had been founded in the '70s by Martha Steinbaugh. In the early days of her leadership, she often kept the strays and surrendered pets in her home until she found new homes for them. She didn't want them to be alone and lonely in a kennel at the veterinary clinic. Through the years, The Pet Association has averaged more than 100 adoptions annually.
Carolyn never "settled." And she gave that advice to others: Don't settle for less than you deserve. She stuck with that mantra for the animals. She would not place a pet with anyone she believed to be less than right for that animal, even when it meant delaying an adoption. If someone couldn't afford meds or specialized care, she covered the cost. There was no end to her generosity. No end to her love. Carolyn loved unequivocally.
Do you remember her in the Scottish-Irish Festival parades? She and her Irish Wolfhounds were mascots for a pipe band from Denver. Her elbow was just about even with the back of the tallest of her wolfhounds as they traveled the parade route, her long hair flowing. Oh my, the sights and sounds of those days!
In the 90s Carolyn was honored as a Woman of the Year for her tireless work. She has always been a woman of the year to those of us who worked with her through the decades.
Carolyn's home was always filled with animals, mostly dogs, from the giant Irish Wolfhounds and Newfoundlands of the 80s and 90s, to the miniature breeds of the later years. There had also been cats and potbelly pigs. And she loved her fabulous birds, including two African Grey Parrots who mimicked her speech, disciplining the small dogs when they got rowdy and saying "Hello" in her voice when the phone rang.
I was on hand when the birds were having their toenails and beaks trimmed a few years ago. Carolyn was holding her most beloved old dog Lola, who was toothless and fragile, and as one of the greys was being trimmed, he turned to her and implored in a pathetic cry for help, "Lola!"
Carolyn had a special love for the residents of Prospect Park Living Center. She visited with her dogs every week for decades, giving joy and comfort to those who could no longer have pets of their own. When her own health began deteriorating, she added small dogs to her family, and often took as many as six of them, chihuahuas, pugs and poodles, on those visits. And when possible, she tried to adopt elderly pets to elderly people, knowing that loneliness is a debilitating state for all of us.
Even with her own poor health and diminished mobility, she never stopped encouraging others. And she never stopped being a voice for the animals who could not speak for themselves. She just never stopped. Her sense of humor never faltered, nor did her optimism. Carolyn always had plans for the future.
If Carolyn touched your life, brought some furry love into it, please consider paying it forth with a memorial donation to The Pet Association, P.O. Box 4342, Estes Park CO 80517.
Fly high, Lynnie. Fly free. Soar with the eagles.
