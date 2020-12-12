YMCA Hosts Gingerbread House Contest

Help us create a gingerbread village in the Sweet Memorial Building at YMCA of the Rockies and be entered to win a great prize! We will accept physical and virtual submissions for the village through the month of December.
Bring your best construction skills to create your own house, store, park, or characters and help us complete our holiday village! Gingerbread house kits are available for purchase in the Sweet Memorial Building during the month of December and while supplies last. Going virtual? Submit a photo of your creation to Ashley at aheelein@ymcarockies.org.
Don't feel like creating your own masterpiece? You can still participate by voting for the best creation! All submissions, virtual and physical, will be posted for online voting though our social media. The person/group with the best submission will win a $50 activity gift certificate applicable for climbing wall, archery, or escape room at YMCA of the Rockies. Questions? Call 970-586-3341 ext. 1104.
