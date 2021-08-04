By: Captain Eric Rose, Emergency Manager and Christy Crosser, Grant Specialist
Colorado experienced the worst recorded wildfires last year, and two massive fires burned uncomfortably close to Estes Park. Wildfire is an increasingly common part of life in the West. The Town and its emergency response partners train for disasters like these so we can constantly be ready. We train for response, recovery, preparation and mitigation. You, as community members, do this too, as you work to mitigate fuels on your property and plan for evacuations. An important step is the debrief and after-action review. It helps us improve for next time, because unfortunately, there will be a next time.
It is important to note that the partners responding to the wildfires included many organizations at the federal, state, county and of course the Town levels, as well as non-profits and private organizations. There were multiple organizations working together to keep people and property safe (and pets and livestock) as well as natural resources. The web of jurisdictions operates within an intricate command structure. The rapidly moving East Troublesome Fire resulted in the valley-wide evacuation on October 22, 2020.
After a miraculously timed snowstorm calmed the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires, we were all able to begin entering the recovery phase as well as reviewing our actions during the wildfire response. The Town held a series of meetings with our staff to capture feedback, especially about the evacuation process. The participants responded as Town employees often helping to manage the incident, and also as residents, subject to the same challenges experienced by everyone in the evacuation zones. The Town also noted feedback from citizens, partners, and the Estes Valley Resiliency Collaborative.
This information is compiled in an After Action Report that includes some specific areas for improvement that the Town can influence. Emergencies and disasters never repeat exactly the same; however, lessons learned can be applied to future situations. While there is always room for improvement, it is important to note what worked. The response agencies were in close communication in the days leading up to Estes Park’s evacuation -- in fact, there were many response task groups formed weeks earlier during the Cameron Peak Fire and for the pandemic. Next, the entire Estes Valley was evacuated within six hours. While we have planned for the use of various evacuation routes, this incident required use of all state highways. There were no major incidents or injuries involving vehicles and people. Homes and belongings were safe, with some issues related to the temporary loss of electricity and/or natural gas due to the fire proximity. Neighboring communities were ready for us -- there were shelters ready for people all along the Front Range. While the fire’s location took time to determine that morning, the timeliness of the evacuation allowed everyone to get out of harm’s way. And fortunately, the heroic efforts of fire experts and firefighting personnel from multiple agencies meant our community was saved.
This report considers improvement recommendations for the Town to pursue from the wildfire events; improvements that can be used in emergency management of future disasters and emergencies. It focuses on improvement areas of internal and external communications, operations, evacuation, and finally discusses professional education and training. The priorities for action include: Inter-agency communication refinement; evacuation notification procedures and information refinements to include maps, zones with highway recommendations, directions, etc; centralized information especially for groups such as nonprofits and businesses; transportation for those without vehicle; more use of the variable message signs; increasing cellular capacity; and more need for private property fire mitigation.
The After Action Report is posted on the Town website for review at www.estes.org (see Hot Topics) through Aug. 10. On June 8, 2021, we presented a summary to the Town Board of Trustees. The Town is interested in hearing feedback from community members and learning about your experience with the wildfires and evacuation by emailing Christy Crosser at ccrosser@estes.org by August 10. Your stories will help to identify issues and concerns and work toward improving the response.
Since last year’s wildfires, emergency personnel have conducted a training exercise simulating a wildfire emergency in Estes Park. We applied for and were granted participation in the Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire (CPAW) program, which seeks to empower Town staff and local leaders, including our partners at the Fire District, to better communicate with the public on wildfire risk and lead wildfire resiliency action through regulatory processes. We are working with partners throughout the county to increase Spanish outreach during emergencies. Emergency response staff from various agencies will continue to plan and prepare for wildfire and other hazards, and continue working to educate the community on how to prepare for the next disaster and emergency. We are also working with a broad coalition of partners facilitated by the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition (EVWC) to update our Community Wildfire Protection Plan, a document that will provide a framework for mitigation work and facilitate cross-boundary projects to maximize mitigation efforts. Participants in this update include the EVWC, the Town of Estes Park (TOEP), the Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFPD), the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS), and Larimer County Emergency Services. The Core Team is also supported by an Advisory Team that includes partners from Rocky Mountain National Park, the Northern Water Conservation District, the US Forest Service, the US Bureau of Reclamation, the Big Thompson Conservation District, and the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management.
Please visit www.estes.org (Hot Topics) to view the After Action Report and submit your feedback on fire response and evacuation to Christy Crosser at ccrosser@estes.org by Aug. 10. We appreciate your continued diligence in being part of a prepared community.
