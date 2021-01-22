On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Town staff will present the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Readiness Plan (EV Plan) to the Town Board at its study session. The six-month EV Plan process, which kicked off in June 2020, explored several vehicle classes including electric passenger vehicles, electric bicycles (e-bikes), the Town's fleet, as well as local transit vehicles. The key goals of the planning effort were to:
1. Guide the community in making strategic decisions over the next ten years as it relates to transportation electrification.
2. Develop a strategy to support increased education and resources for electric vehicle owners, local residents and visitors.
3. Maximize the Town's existing investment in EV charging infrastructure and the new grant-funded electric trolley.
Several opportunities for community and stakeholder input were offered throughout the planning effort, including an online quiz, weekly polling questions and virtual stakeholder meetings, which saw active participation by a number of local and regional groups and individuals, including: the Estes Park Chamber of Commerce, Estes Park Economic Development Corporation, Estes Valley Recreation and Park District, Larimer County, Northern Colorado Clean Cities Coalition, Rocky Mountain National Park, Local Tesla Owners Club and Visit Estes Park.
Town staff continue to welcome feedback on the Plan, which is available on the Town’s website at www.estes.org/e-vehicleplan. Comments can be submitted to staff by emailing Vanessa Solesbee (vsolesbee@estes.org) or to the Town Board via the public comment form available at the following link: dms.estes.org/forms/TownBoardPublicComment. Public comments must be received by Monday, February 8 as staff plan to bring the EV Plan to the Town Board for adoption at the Board’s Regular Meeting on February 9. Meeting agendas are available at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings. To watch Town Board meetings online, visit www.estes.org/videos.
Upon adoption, Town staff plan to move forward with several of the Plan’s recommendations. One main focus for 2021 will be increased marketing of the Town’s existing EV infrastructure to locals and visitors, as well as promotion of the Town’s new electric trolley. The Town has three, publicly-available Level 2 charging stations (located at Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Avenue, and the Parking Structure, 691 N. St. Vrain & U. S. 36), as well as four new Level 3 “DC Fast Charging” stations, located at the Visitor Center (500 Big Thompson Avenue). The new fast-charging stations are owned and managed by Chargepoint, and have a fee for use of 0.25 cents per kilowatt hour and 0.20 cents per minute. The Level 2 charging stations are owned/managed by the Town and are free. Drivers using the Town’s EV charging stations should note the posted time limits when accessing the station.
More information about the Town’s EV Plan and available resources are available at www.estes.org/electricvehicles. For more information, contact Parking and Transit Manager Vanessa Solesbee at vsolesbee@estes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.