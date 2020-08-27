“I’m done with 2020” is an all-to-frequent comment I’m reading on Facebook and hearing in conversations with friends and colleagues. I appreciate why people are writing and saying they’re done. What with Covid-19, and now smoke from wildfires disrupting our lives I too, want to move on. Leave the energy sapping summer days of uncertainty behind. Jettisoning the new norm that’s dampening enthusiasm and darkening minds. Fast forward to better times for you and me.
If I could do this, I would. Since I can’t, here are four things that I’m doing.
First, I’m trusting the capacity of the government of Estes Park to anticipate the future and by so doing laying the groundwork for better days for people here. My trust comes from a belief that such capacity resides in the processes, employees, and elected officials put in place by the people of Estes. The interaction of which annually produces a strategic plan (including vision, mission, goal statements) and a budget plan. The design and implementation of both anticipate future needs for preserving, protecting and advancing the welfare and health of our community.
Second, I’m supporting the town staff who manage the processes set forth in both plans and are responsible for gathering the necessary data that guide implementation of each.
Third, I’m listening to you and looking for novel ideas and opportunities.
Sounds good you say, but how do things work? Well, consider Estes’ capacity to anticipate Covid-19 cases. For the most part it involves town administrator Travis Machalek being in regular contact with Larimer County Health Department and utilizing their data to determine the best health and safety practices for folks here.
Adding wastewater testing to the town’s data gathering repertoire significantly increases its capacity for anticipating Covid-19 challenges. The recently added data point involves collecting samples at the Town of Estes Park and Upper Thompson sewage treatment plants, transporting samples to Colorado State University for testing, then using resulting data to form a trend line of Covid-19 amounts that document changes as visitors come and go. A process that helps the town and its townspeople anticipate potential spikes and prevent spread of the virus. A heartfelt thanks to Cathy Ochs, an Estes resident, for making us aware of this service and helping the town become one of 18 other Front Range communities included in the testing effort.
Fourth, I’m doubling down on efforts to brighten people’s lives by revving up my expressions of care, concern, and kindness. For me this involves seeking encouragement in little things. For instance, noting that wearing a mask helps prevent spread of Covid-19 and possibly lung damage from wildfire smoke. Or, making a favorite fall lunch, tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches, in August for goodness sake!
Please know that your town staff, trustees and I continue to anticipate a time beyond done with 2020. Together, with your help we’ll get there. Between now and then, join me in seeking the good and praising it.
