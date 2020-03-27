An update from the Executive Director of Crossroads Ministry, Brian Schaffer, “In response to the on-going crisis caused by COVID-19, we are accommodating as many people as we can, but on Monday, March 23rd, our weekly schedule was modified. We have staff and volunteers available to serve the public Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. We are continuing to take food orders and make deliveries to people in our parking lot as well as to their door step if they are confined to their home. Our volunteer drivers who serve in our Meals on Wheels program are continuing to take extra precautions as they deliver hot nutritious meals to some of our most vulnerable neighbors. If you know of anyone who is needing the services we provide, then please let us know. Help us get connected to the needs so we can match up the appropriate resources to offer HELP for today and HOPE for tomorrow.
Last week I posted an urgent need we had with an elderly lady who needed $500 to pay her rent and within hours there was an anonymous donation made of $500 to keep this lady housed. It was truly amazing to watch this connection come together. This wasn’t the only expression of love I witnessed. There have been countless people drop off food, stock shelves, deliver bags of food to neighbors, and disinfect areas in our building to keep us as germ free as possible. There were hundreds of hours given of time and talents over the last two weeks. In addition to this there were people giving of their treasures to replenish our checking account, so we can keep up with the demands of the people who are coming to us. One day last week within a six hour time slot we served 22 clients each with a seven-day supply of food and for some we provided financial assistance to maintain a warm place for their children. This averages out to be one client every 16 minutes. We realize this will be the new normal for at least the next few months. We’re preparing as much as possible for an uptick in these numbers, because from my estimation there are upwards of 400 people unemployed due to lay-offs. You might ask, “How did you come up with this number?” I’m glad you asked. I’ve been on the phone with multiple business owners who are concerned for the employees they are releasing and want to make sure we have enough resources to take care of them before they send them our way. First and foremost, we have a strong desire to love our neighbors in the same manner as we love our own family members, so we’re committed to do whatever necessary to care for as many people as we can. We will steward our resources well and make them stretch as far as we can. As a nonprofit we receive money to give it away, so we’d like to team up with you in this endeavor. Give what you can to help us meet the needs of our neighbors. We believe there are more than enough resources in our town to fully meet every need. Say a prayer for our town and then do your part to make sure our neighbors know they’re loved.”
Go to Crossroad’s website for ways you can partner with them. Visit www.CrossroadsEP.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.