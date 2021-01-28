The Fun Side Of Being Mayor

Every day is a good day to be Mayor of Estes Park. I know, because each day, some way or somehow, at least one ray of sunshine finds its way through the seriousness of being mayor—fires, pandemics, budgets and chaos— to brighten my day.
One beam, in the form of teacher, Lisa Wahler, found its way to me on a cold morning last November. Wahler, a 1982 graduate of Estes Park High School, explained she came out of retirement to teach in Estes Park school district’s Remote Learning Academy. According to Lisa, in RLA, there’s no moving of students from classroom learning to home-schooling and back during the pandemic. The approach is simple, a teacher appears on computer screens of students at home and teaches. Approximately 110 students, grades K through 12 are in RLA.
Lisa, who had taught my grandkids in elementary school, is one of the RLA teachers. She requested that the Mayor of Estes Park to do a storytime with her kindergarten students in January. Well, last Thursday morning turned out to be that day in January.
Via Zoom, Lisa introduced me to her seven squirming, smiling six-year old students. One was wearing a Batman costume, another a Batman robe. All, including their teacher Lisa, were eager to hear me read.
My selection—The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle—was a much used and loved 31-year old copy from my personal library. To my surprise, students said the selection is a favorite book in their respective libraries too. Apparently, I’d unwittingly chosen a “classic”— ha.
My reading done, students took turns regaling me with stories of their adventures finding caterpillars, worms and snakes in Estes Park. One boy told of saving a caterpillar from birds and later having it appear as a beautiful butterfly in his flower bed. What a treat to see their smiles, feel their enthusiasm for learning, and experience the handiwork of their teacher.
As our time spun down, students offered up hand-shaped hearts and exuberant thanks for me reading to them. (Heart-shaped hands are nice, wonder whether hand-shaped hearts would work at the next meeting of the town’s trustees)?
On Friday, at 11:00, Mayor Jacki Marsh (Loveland), Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shaddock-McNally and I met for lunch on the patio outside Mountain Home Café. Jody is new to her position, being sworn in this January. We talked about what’s happening in our towns and in the county. We have a lot of determination for moving through the pandemic, engaging with town and Larimer County residents, and addressing the ever-changing challenges of the pandemic. After lunch, Jody went on to another meeting and Jacki went shopping in downtown.
Friday evening found me at the Creativity Cabin, painting a wolf plate, while chatting with Donna Carlson and her Chamber members about the needs of Estes’ businesses.
Afterwards, while driving home in the dark, my thoughts were about the many sunbeams I’d encountered the past two days, and how, hopefully I’d repay the favor by bringing sunshine to someone during the week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.