By Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the golden eagle. A year-round resident of Colorado, the golden eagle is about the same size as their more easily identifiable cousin, the bald eagle, but not as common. Here are five more facts about this big, brown raptor.
1. Golden eagles live in open and semi-open habitat up to 12,000 feet throughout the world. Breeding populations are found in the western and northern regions of North America—from the canyons and rimrock terrain of Mexico to the tundra of Alaska and northern Canada.
2. Immature bald eagles do not develop their “bald” head of white feathers until they are about five years old. The heads of these young eagles are covered in brown feathers, making them similar in appearance to golden eagles. One of the easiest ways to differentiate the two eagles is to look at the legs. Bald eagles have featherless lower legs and ankles to prevent drag when going after fish in water. Golden eagles, however, have feathers on their legs down to the feet because their main food source are terrestrial animals like jackrabbits and ground squirrels.
3. Golden eagles have been clocked diving through the air at close to 200 miles per hour.
4. A pair of golden eagles will mate for life and maintain territories of 2,800 to 4,900 acres.
5. The largest golden eagle nest on record was 20 feet tall and 8.5 feet wide.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
