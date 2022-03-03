Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.