Estes Park lost a dedicated educator and diligent community member on February 13, 2022, when Mr. David Martin succumbed to his third battle with lymphoma.
Respected by his colleagues and well-loved by his many students, Mr. Martin spent his 30 years at Estes Park School District R-3 teaching History, Cultures, Psychology, and Humanities. He was renowned for his innovative and efficacious teaching style.
Mr. Martin was named the Tommy Thompson Teacher of the Year for Estes Park in 1989 and Social Studies Teacher of the Year for the State of Colorado in 1992. Two of his Knowledge Bowl teams won the State Knowledge Bowl Championship for AAA schools.
A memorial fund honoring Mr. Martin has been established by Mr. Martin’s wife, Dr. Mary Ann Martin. Administered by the Estes Park Education Foundation, all funds will be dedicated to supporting teachers in designing and implementing creative classroom experiences for their students. Contributions are gratefully accepted.
The David Martin Fund for Classroom Innovation. Donate online by visiting www.epeducationfoundation.org
Checks may be made payable to: EPEF, PO Box 4444, Estes Park, CO 80517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.