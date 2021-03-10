By: Wendy Koenig, Estes Park Mayor
Decades ago, the people of Estes Park formed a town government consisting of various laws and roles. They, intending the interplay between laws and roles to provide for the common good, assigned specific responsibilities to elected officials, town employees, and themselves. In doing so they reserved certain rights for themselves, including the right to readily see into the workings of their government.
Here in Estes Park, and throughout the United States, policies and practices associated with the right to open and transparent government have come to be known as sunshine laws. Such laws ensure certain proceedings of the town government are open and transparent to all townspeople. The policy manual of the Town of Estes Park includes the Sunshine Laws: Guide to Colorado Open Meetings & Open Records Laws. It is the keystone rulebook for transparency.
The News Leaders Association (formerly American Society of News Editors), established Sunshine Week and the National Freedom of Information Day In 2005. These events, to be held annually in conjunction with James Madison’s birthday on March 16, each year serve as valuable reminders of the importance of open and transparent government and terrific sources of educational information.
In this spirit fostered by the News Leaders Association, during a recent study session, town board members and I reviewed specific components of the sunshine laws that apply to the town. Giving special focus to requirements that the Town: a) provide 24-hour notice of meetings between three or more board members, b) keep minutes of such meetings, c) hold executive sessions during regular or special meetings of the board, d) discuss specific categories of issues to be during executive sessions, and e) make no decision during executive sessions. Town Clerk, Jackie Williamson, who’s responsible for making sure these and related regulations are followed, was a primary resource for the study session. I appreciate the diligent manner through which Jackie meets her responsibility.
This year, Sunshine Week is March 14th-20. Below is information about two events that are occurring on-line. Please consider participating in them.
The League of Women Voters South Larimer Discussion Group hosts the first event at 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. It features Jeffrey A. Rogers, executive director of Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition (CFOIC), leading a public discussion via Zoom about Transparency in Government. Registration is free at: tinyurl.com/bv8u3jm6
Next, CFOIC hosts an on-line discussion titled, “Truth Be Told: The Proliferation of Online Misinformation and Disinformation-And what We Can Do About IT.” The on-line discussion begins at 6:30 p.m., on March 18. Obtain a free ticket to participate at: www.eventbrite.com/e/truth-be-told-tickets-143849839743.
Participating in these, and other such events are terrific ways to stay current with the sunshine laws that guide the work of the Town and to learn about related issues and developments. During the upcoming Sunshine Week, I hope that you will find time to participate in a local program that interests you. And, that in the year ahead, you’ll take advantage of the open and transparent nature of Estes Park government to foster the common good.
